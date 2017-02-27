Community supper growing

Radville’s monthly community suppers have been growing over the past few years, according to organizer, Betty Deshors.

“We’re getting more and more people,” Deshors said; “Last time I think there was 2 slices of meat left. When I first started there were 25-30 people,” but at Radville’s last supper she said 42 attended.

Deshors says she isn’t sure why participation in the informal gathering has increased, but noted that some slight changes to the venue may have made a difference.

“At one time it used to be potluck supper and nobody would come because they thought they had to bring food,” Deshors explained.

Currently, she added, if community members choose to bring a food item they pay slightly less for their meal.

Radville’s community suppers are held on the last Friday of every month. The organizer makes sure meat and potatoes are prepared and the rest of the food is donated, which makes for a great deal of food and variety to choose from.

Deshors said many folks come to socialize and some stay to play cards afterwards. Sometimes entertainment is also brought in.

While most patrons choose to eat there, take out orders are often sold and taken to those who cannot attend. But other community members report another draw (although Deshors is modest about admitting it); she has earned a reputation for cooking a great main course. The next supper is February 24th and fried chicken is on the menu.