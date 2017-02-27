Coronach Bus Line Expands

Know your local Businesses

Bernie and Judy Wiebe moved to the Coronach community in 1999. They worked in the community until June of 2002, when a dream became a reality for them and BJ Bus Lines Ltd. was established.

This new venture started out with one coach, serving the transit needs of Coronach and area. In 2004, a second coach was added along with hired drivers to keep the wheels turning.

Today BJ’s has two 56-passenger coaches, which are on the road across Canada and the US. The Wiebe’s have also added a 15-passenger van to their fleet that is available on a rental basis or can be supplied chauffeured if needed.

“No trip of to big or to small for BJ Bus Lines,” said Mr. Wiebe. When asked what he enjoys most about this job Bernie’s rely was: “The awesome people I have met along the way and the gorgeous scenery”.

“I look forward to what the future will bring to my company and the new sites and places yet to visit,” he added.