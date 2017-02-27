Deep South Super League Playoffs Update

By Jessica Deringer, Contributor

On Thursday, February 9th the Ogema Curling Club hosted the first round of the Men’s Deep South Super League playoffs.

A large crowd of fans looked on as the Fiechter rink defeated the Daniel rink and the McCuaig rink defeated the Axten rink during the early draw.

In the late draw, the Leonard ink defeated the Giblett rink, and the Struthers rink defeated the Forer rink.

The advancing teams went on to play the second round in Bengough on Thursday February 16th with the Leonard earning victory against the Struthers rink, and the McCuaig team defeating the Fiechter rink, earning both teams a spot in the final to be played in Avonlea on Thursday, February 23rd.