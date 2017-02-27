Home and school: a balancing act for mature students

By Christine Tetlock, Milestone News

Students around the area will be enjoying a much deserved and needed break from studies as the province-wide Family Day on Monday, February 20th is followed by the school Winter Break from Tuesday, February 21st to Friday, February 24th.

As most students eagerly anticipate the opportunity to sleep in, kick back and relax, the same cannot always be said for mature students.

The term, ‘mature’ students, was used to describe those aged 19 to 25 and older who did not pursue post-secondary education directly out of high school. In Milestone, two mature student women have decided to further their education and are facing challenges that younger students, just out of high school, might not. Juggling the obligations associated with being a spouse, mother and employee while also being a student can be daunting and pose unique challenges for mature students.

Jennifer Dixon, a wife and mother of two daughters, enrolled at the University of Regina over a year ago. Dixon is working toward a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Religious Studies. She is enjoying her school life and educational pursuits immensely and hopes to obtain employment in a university as a librarian or a professor upon completing her studies.

At the beginning, Dixon had found the transition from mom to student to be quite difficult.

“It was a real struggle in my first year. I had been stay-at-home mom for, [my daughters’] whole lives aside from the occasional very part-time job. The girls are bigger now, but it was still hard for them to get used to not having me around all the time, and not being available sometimes when I am around”,

states Dixon. Fortunately Dixon has been able to find a balance between her home life and academic life that appears to work for her and her family.

“Now that we have a bit more of a routine down, it has gotten easier. I think [my girls] are both quite proud of what I’m doing,” states Dixon. “I’m lucky because [my husband] is very supportive.”

Another Milestone resident turned mature student, Voni Babcock, is experiencing much the same thing. Babcock graduated with a certificate in Victim Services Coordination from Saskatchewan Polytechnic and is now enrolled in the Faculty of Social Work at the University of Regina.

She hopes to become a Social Worker utilizing her skills in the field of trauma, mental health or substance abuse. Babcock may explore the field of palliative care at some point in her future, however the other fields are what interests her most.

She has the unique fortune of being able to share in the experience of student life with her oldest daughter, who is also currently attending the University of Regina. As the is a wife and mother of four Babcock has found the transition from a stay-at-home mom to that of a full-time student quite challenging but states the support of her family has made it worthwhile.

“At times it is crazy busy trying to be a mom, student, and wife but my family is very supportive and we make it work.”