PEEPs create future

The Positive Energy Empowerment Program [PEEPS] at Radville’s St. Oliver School, recently finished a self-development project using vision boards.

The after school program started this project in the New Year and completed 1.5 hour activities with each grade level.

“We talked about personal goals and what they want to achieve and get better at in different areas of their lives,” explained PEEPS coordinator, Janelle Fettes. “We also talked about dreams they have.”

Fettes considered this activity an introduction to vision boards, intended to spark youngsters’ interest and focused thought.

“We did discuss hanging them where they can see them daily, imagining themselves achieving the things on their boards, and feeling the feelings these things would bring when they have them.”

Fettes also noted the boards could be a tool to generate discussion within families who wish to work toward goals and dreams together.

“Although the younger grades may have been less focused, it still got them thinking about their desires and gave them the idea that they can have some control over what happens in their lives, which is a great belief to have as they grow!” Fettes noted.

“Also, my hope is that each year their boards and visions will be revised or recreated into teen years and adulthood.”

At each session’s, end students shared their boards with the group to build confidence in public speaking and express pride in their dreams. While adults tend to limit their goals and expectations, Fettes said children dream big.

“I also tried to redirect their focus from material things to places they want to go, memories they want to make, people they want to surround themselves with, experiences they want to have, things they want to learn and get better at,” she added.

Being happy, healthy, strong, friendly, bold, and “awesome” were some desirable feelings children identified.

“I learned at one of my self-growth workshops that goals that are written down are 80% or more likely to come into reality.” For Fettes, visualizing herself achieving dreams constantly reminds her of what she desires and how she wants to feel. Fettes also uses the vision board tool with her children (ages 9 and 6.5).

“It has been a great communication tool for us to discuss what is important to them and how we can each help make the dreams reality.”