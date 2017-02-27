Rapper Brad Bellegarde connects with Bengough youth

Kathy Gudnason, Contributor

The Bengough Public Library arranges for a First Nations person to visit the community each year, with Bengough School providing the venue for students and public to hear them share their talents. This year Regina Musician Brad Bellegarde, also known as InfoRed, used rap music to tell his story.

Bellegarde told students he decided at a young age, “I am going to be a rapper.” He used his gift of words to express how he felt growing up as a First Nations kid in an all-white class and only one of a handful of First Nations students in the entire school.

His message was presented in a relaxed, down to earth way, quickly connecting with his audience of Grade 4 through Grade 8 students, teachers, Library Board members and staff. Bellegarde emphasized that his music told of his story and that each person has a story. He shared his love of hockey and baseball as a kid and that even though he did well at both sports, he often felt non-included. He engaged his audience through questions, asking if they had ever shared some of the same feelings.

Bellegarde’s song, “When My Dad was a Kid” was written to share his dad’s experience as a residential school student. This was followed by Brad asking if the kids knew what the song was about. Hands went up all around. The residential school experience is a piece of Canadian history older generations would not have been taught in school.

He also shared his love/hate relationship with education, after all, “he was a rapper”. What did furthering his education have to do with it? For six years he worked, wrote and performed before finally realizing he did want to go back toschool and continue his education. This year Bellegarde finishes his Arts degree, majoring in Journalism.

Brad has a gift of storytelling and connecting to young people. He honours his peoples’ traditions while using a modern hip method to reach his audience.

“Always give yourself the opportunity to try,” was emphasized to those gathered.

After performing a number of his songs and sharing some of his life experiences that led to the writing of these songs, he took many questions from his very attentive audience. These included asking him who his favourite rapper is, and whether one has to swear in a rap song for it to be a real rap song. His reply was a definite “No. In the early years of rap it was common, but there is no need or reason to swear. I think it was to fill in words sometimes.”

This talented guest has performed for the Prince of Whales and Duchess of Cornwall, at the Vancouver Olympic Games and has presented his methods of education at an Intercultural Conference held in Temuco, Chile. He can be found on You Tube and at soundcloud.com/the-

localonlyz for a free download of his 2011 album “kings Among Klowns.

If you have never listened to rap, take a few minutes to hear Brad Bellegarde. You will be impressed.