Reflected in story

By Aaron Holmes, Contributor

Before television, before print, before symbols scratched on rocks there were stories. For thousands of years, stories were the primary source of education and entertainment for humans everywhere.

Stories are how we experience the lives of others. The power of a plotline can leave us desperate for what comes next. They inform how we make sense of the past, and how we come to understand the meaning of our own lives.

The stories themselves can surprise, delight, educate and enlighten. Stories aren’t threatening, they draw you in, build relationships, and create a culture.

Canada lost a master storyteller with the passing of Stuart McLean. His radio show brought us together through the radio with both his Dave and Morley stories and the “they have to be true, and they have to be short” stories sent to the Vinyl Cafe story exchange.

He paid attention to the threads that made up the fabric of community in out-of-the-way places where he recorded some of his shows.

By mentioning specific things that his local audience would recognize, he validated their lived experience, and gave the rest of us a glimpse of our extended Canadian family on the radio.

He had a sense for the spirit and diversity of Canadians everywhere, and could communicate its essence in a short anecdote about an ice-cream shop.

Those stories helped us understand our neighbours, ourselves, and what it means to be Canadian.

Thanks Stuart. So long for now.