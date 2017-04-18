Remembrance Day contest winners announced

Each November Ogema School students participate in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Remembrance Contests, submitting posters, poems, prose, and essays portraying their understanding of the major wars in which Canada has participated.

These works are judged locally at the Branch level and from there, proceed to Zone Level competition. Ogema School was recently informed that three of their students won at the Zone Level. Michaela Klippenstine placed third with her poem, Dakota Gurskey placed second for her colour poster, and Abby Leonard placed first with her essay.

These girls were all from Miss. Megan Hughes’ grade twelve English class.

“This year, students in grade twelve were asked to focus their posters and writing pieces on ‘women at war,’ as it closely related to other themes that they were studying in English class,” explained Hughes.

Having placed first at Zones, Leonard’s essay moved on to the District Level, where she placed first again. From Districts, Leonard’s work was judged at the Provincial Level where she once again was awarded first place.

Currently, Leonard’s essay is being considered at the national level and the school community couldn’t be prouder.

“We have always been proud of how much our students respect and honour those who have fought for our country, and we are excited that they were able to share their talent on a bigger scale,” boasted Hughes.

For her achievements, Leonard has been awarded a medal for Zones and prize money for Districts and Provincials. Congratulations to all three winners. Once the results of national competition are announced, Leonard’s entry will be published in the South Central Star.